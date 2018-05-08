Kavinder Gupta assumes charge as DyCM

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Former Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta on Monday assumed charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state here.

Gupta was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on April 30 in a major reshuffle in the state council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Since the civil secretariat, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, was closed from April 28 to May 6, Gupta could not assume charge as deputy chief minister till Monday.

Gupta, who was the speaker of the state Assembly before the ministerial reshuffle, has been given Industries and Commerce as well as Transport portfolios.

An official spokesman said people from different walks of life including ministers and legislators called on Gupta and felicitated him on assuming office.

Senior officials briefed Gupta about the functioning of the departments under his charge.