Kavinder distributes sanction letters to beneficiaries under PMAY (Urban)

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior BJP leader and former Dy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta handed over sanction letters of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) (Urban) among 68 beneficiaries in Ward No 47 Bahu area of Gandhi Nagar Constituency.

While addressing a well-attended gathering, Gupta said that people should take benefit of all the welfare schemes launched by the Union Government. He said it is the vision of our Prime Minister to uplift all the weaker sections of the society and the concerned officials and the social workers should reach out to the public to spread the awareness of all such schemes.

He congratulated the beneficiaries who were handed over with the sanction letter and directed the concerned officials present on the occasion to complete the formalities for the left out households in the list. Rajeev Charak, Baldev Bilowria, Sharda Kumari, Vivek Patyal, Seema Sharma were prominent among those who were present.

Later, Gupta along with Councillor Jaideep Sharma and Vinay Gupta started the upgradation of work of lanes in Ward No 22 which is being executed by Jammu Municipal Corporation. Tarsem Sharma, K.L Sharma, Om Pal, Ankur Dogra, Sahil Sharma along with officials of the department were also present.

Referring to works started here, he said the execution of works has been initiated and all the pending works which have been approved earlier shall be started in phased manner and there will be no compromise with quality of work and special care will be taken in execution of different works so that the quality can be maintained and people don’t have to suffer in the future, he added.

Kavinder promised to make this constituency a model one and providing good roads is the first step towards that.