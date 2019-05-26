Kavinder dedicates transformer to public

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta along with Councilors Rahul Kumar and Bhanu Mahajan on Saturday dedicated a new 250 KVA transformer and substation to people at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Gupta, in his address, said that the areas has been facing power crisis from the past several years along with a lot of power fluctuations, so for fulfilling demand of locals and traders of the area, the step have been taken. He said that major projects executed in the area such as upgradation of 10 MVA substations to 20 MVA with provide relief to people from power supply related grievances.

On the occasion, the residents and traders brought some other problems into the notice of Kavinder Gupta which included delay in macamadization of Apsara road despite provision of funds, repair of interior lanes and drains, non-functioning of street lights, proper functioning of garbage pickup and disposal system and stalled work at main gate of Apsara road and urged for taking necessary measures to resolve the same on priority.

Gupta assured public and traders of the area that their legitimate demands would be fulfilled in a phased manner.

Vinay Gupta, Ashu Gupta, Indu Bhushan Sharma, Rohin Chandran, Vishal Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and a number of officials from PDD were also present on the occasion.