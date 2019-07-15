Kavinder, Chander Mohan inaugurate car bazaar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta accompanied by Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta on Sunday inaugurated car bazaar Babli Motors adjoining Nissan Showroom, Sainik Colony here.

Corporators Narinder Singh and Neeraj Puri and prominent citizens of the area were also present.

Congratulating the Proprietor of Babli Motors, Raja on start of the new venture, the former Deputy Chief Minister said that private organizations play a positive role in the economy besides opening new opportunities of jobs for the younger generation.

While appreciating the efforts of the business unit, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said that the car bazaar would give new options to the car enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja said that he was in the business of car service and its accessories for the long time and hoped that people of Jammu would be benefited from the newly opened car bazaar at Sainik Colony.