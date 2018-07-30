Katrina Kaif to star opposite Salman after Priyanka’s ‘Bharat’ exit

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Director Ali Abbas Zafar has found his new female lead in Katrina Kaif, days after Priyanka Chopra’s departure from “Bharat”.

The film, to be released Eid next year, reunites Salman Khan and Katrina after 2017 blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai”, which was also directed by Ali.

The director is excited to reteam with the actor duo.

“I am extremely excited to work with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan once again for Bharat. We have had exciting collaborations in the past and it is very interesting to work with the duo once again.

“Katrina got on board in the Nick of time for the project and it is very delightful to work with the immensely talented actress yet again,” Ali said in a statement.

Katrina will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedules beginning in September.

The announcement comes after the director took to Twitter to reveal that Priyanka had left “Bharat” due to a “very special” reason.

Ali did not elaborate much on the “reason” but his tweet alluded the actor’s exit to her rumoured romance with American singer, Nick Jonas.

The film recently went on floors with Salman and actor Disha Patani.

Ali had shared recently a sneak peek from the film that showed Salman entering a “ring of fire” on a bike in a circus.

“Bharat” which will be shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain and India, will feature the superstar sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film is an adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie “Ode To My Father”. (PTI)