Kathua wins U-17 football, kabaddi, U-19 volleyball girls titles

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Kathua lifted under-17 football and Kabaddi, under-19 volleyball and above-19 kabaddi girls titles in the District level Inter-Block Tournament under Khelo India organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports Kathua, here on Saturday.

The tournament was held under the chairmanship of Om Prakash Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Kathua and District Officer (DYSS) Kathua, Sunil Kumar. Shobha Biloria Nodal Officer Khelo India and Mohan Lal, Joginder Sharma and all physical education staff members were present.

In today’s events, a total of 349 girls took part.

Results

GIRLS Under-17: Volleyball: Barnoti defeated Mallahar by 2-0 in the final. Semifinals: Mallahar beat Kathua by 2-1 and Barnoti beat Hiranagar by 2-1. Kabaddi: Kathua beat Hiranagar by 17 points in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Mallahar by 12 points and Hiranagar beat Billawar by one point.

Kho-Kho: Hiranagar beat Kathua by five points in the final. Semifinals: Hiranagar beat Barnoti by six points and Kathua beat Basohli by eight points.

Football: Kathua beat Billawar by four goals.

Wrestling 50 Kg: Pooja Block Barnoti, winner; 55 Kg: Pallavi Block Barnoti, winner.

Under-19: Volleyball: Kathua beat Hiranagar by 2-0 in the final. Kabbadi: Hiranagar beat Basohli by eight points in the final.

Kho-Kho: Hiranagar beat Kathua by three points in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Basohli by five points and Hiranagar beat Barnoti by three points. Football: Hiranagar beat Basohli by three goals to one in the final.

Above-19: Kabbadi: Kathua beat Barnoti by 23 points in the final.

Prizes were distributed by Sub Inspector Women Cell, Kathua, Sanjeevni Jyoti.