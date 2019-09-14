Kathua wins opening tie in Divisional Volleyball

Sports Reporter

POONCH: District Kathua won the opening match of the inter-district Divisional level (girls) under-19 volleyball tournament, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Sports Stadium, here on Saturday.

Kathua made it a one-sided contest against district Samba 25-08.

In other two scheduled matches, Poonch defeated Kathua in under-14 and Udhampur outplayed Kathua in under-17.

Earlier, the event was declared open by DDC Poonch, Rahul Yadav in the presence of CEO Poonch, Vijay Bhagat, Vice Principal GHSS, Poonch, Khalod Amin Kohli, Mohd Qasim, Incharge DYSSO Poonch (all ZPEOs) and employees of DYSSO Poonch. Narinder Singh ZPEO Poonch is the convener of the tournament.

Matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Majid Dar, Rafi Dar, Sourab Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, Shafqat, D.K Raina and Rameez Tariq (PEM and PET).