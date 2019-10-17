Kathua wins above-19 kabaddi, volleyball, U-17 football titles

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: District Kathua won above-19 kabaddi and volleyball, and under-17 football titles in the District level Inter-Block Tournament being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports in the disciplines of kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, football, wrestling and athletics, at different venues here on Thursday.

The tournament is being held under the chairmanship of Om Prakash Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Kathua. ASP Ramnish Gupta, DySP (DAR) K.D Bhagat, District officer (DYSS) Kathua Sunil Kumar, Nodal Officer Khelo India Shobha Biloria and all Physical Education Staff were also present.

Final Results

BOYS Above-19 yrs: KABADDI: Kathua beat Hiranagar by 28 points in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Basohli by 20 points and Hiranagar beat Barnoti by two points. VOLLEYBALL: Kathua beat Hiranagar by 2-0 in the final. Semifinals: Hiranagar beat Billawar by 2-1 and Kathua defeated Bani by 2-1.

FOOTBALL Under-17 yrs: Kathua outplayed Hiranagar by three goals to one in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Basohli by four goals to nil and Hiranagar beat Barnoti by one goal to nil. Under-19: Hiranagar beat Kathua by five goals to nil in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Basohli by three goals to nil and Hiranagar beat Barnoti by five goals to nil. Above-19: Hiranagar beat Kathua by four goals to nil in the final. Semifinals: Hiranagar beat Barnoti by two goals to one and Kathua beat Basohli by three goals to nil via penalties.

WRESTLING Above-19 57 Kg: Neelam Singh Block Kathua, 1st and Surjeet Singh Block Barnoti, 2nd. 65 Kg: Suresh Kumar Block Bani, 1st and Mohd Zakef Block Kathua, 2nd. 70 Kg: Jyoti Parshad Block Mallahar, 1st . 74 Kg: Bagh Hussain Block Hiranagar, 1st. 86 Kg: Hassim Din Block Kathua, 1st and Rasheed Mohd Block Kathua, 2nd . 97 Kg: Dimple Sharma Block Hiranagar, 1st.

Under-19: 57 Kg: Suresh Kumar Block Kathua, 1st and Khursheel Ali Block Billawar, 2nd. 61 Kg: Saleem Block Kathua, 1st and Mohd Gullah Block Barnoti, 2nd . 65 Kg: Mouj Din Block Kathua, 1st and Kamal Singh Block Kathua, 2nd . 70 Kg: Gourav Block Billawar, 1st and Sudam Hussain Block Barnoti, 2nd. 74 Kg: Mohd Billa Block Hiranagar, 1st. 79 Kg: Arif Khan Block Basohli, 1st. 86 Kg: Irfan Ahmed Block Kathua, 1st. 92 Kg: Rahul Khajuria Block Billawar, 1st. 97 Kg: Bhupnesh Kumar Block Barnoti, 1st.

Under-17: 45 Kg: Dimple Singh Block Barnoti, 1st and Murad Ali Block Kathua, 2nd. 48 Kg: Ganesh Singh Block Barnoti, 1st. 51 Kg: Mohd Shafiq Block Kathua, 1st. 55 Kg: Shamshoon Block Barnoti, 1st and Baru Khan Block Barnoti, 2nd. 60 Kg: Abhi Sharma Block Hiranagar, 1st. 65 Kg: Sahil Ali Block Kathua, 1st and Aftab Ahmed Block Billawar, 2nd. 71 Kg: Bagh Hussain Block Hiranagar, 1st and Bhwani Singh Block Barnoti, 2nd. 80 Kg: Jacoob Ali Block Kathua, 1st and Agam Din Block Hiranagar, 2nd.