Kathua students call on Rajnath, Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: A group of over 50 students from district Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in North Block, in the presence of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The students, currently on a Bharat Darshan tour, had a special appointment to visit North Block and meet the dignitaries.

In an interaction lasting over half-an-hour, Rajnath Singh inquired about their experiences of the tour and the places visited by them during their stay in the national capital. He also told the students about the unity of India despite diversity, where people from all religions and sects live in harmony, unlike some other countries, which had a theocratic or similar other set up.

Dr Jitendra Singh also interacted with students and suggested to them that when they go back to Kathua, they should go around to visit some of the new development projects that have come up in the last four years. These, he said, include the nearly complete Keediyan-Gadhiyal bridge, under construction Bio-Tech Park, about 6 to 8 important new bridges under fast construction as well as the Atal-Setu bridge in Basohli, etc. As students, he said, the new Medical College and the new Enginereing College are among the recent gifts for the student community of Kathua, he added.

The students showed keen interest and enthusiasm. They asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh several questions relating to militancy and anti-national activities indulged by certain elements. They also expressed strong resentment against Pakistani flags being raised by certain youngsters, from time to time, and demanded strict action against such people.