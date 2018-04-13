KATHUA RAPE-MURDER CASE: First investigators from Kashmir, now Sikh prosecutors

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The PTI news story, trickling that the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the Kathua rape and murder case to ensure focused attention and speedy conduct in the matter may be just a coincidence or half truth. The full truth appears to communalise the sensitive issue and complicating the process to ensure justice to eight-year innocent Asifa.

There’s more to this than meets the eye. Asifa seems to be just means, not an end. First, the PDP government (BJP excluded for its redundancy in the so-called coalition dispensation) shifted the unfortunate and barbaric rape case from the local police station to Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir and then co-opted officers from the Kashmir Valley, one of them allegedly having remained behind the bars for committing rape. The two successive developments in the case raised eye-brows with people wondering the police officers of a particular community were not trusted. Didn’t it speak of a subtle way of communalising the case from word ‘go, which is why demand for handing over the case to CBI gained momentum. This was followed by the reports of harassing an entire village, forcing the members of a particular community to flee from their homes out of dejection and frustration.

This did not, however, vitiate the situation in Jammu, known for its inclusiveness and communal harmony. By the time, most provocative statements kept coming from the Kashmir centric mindset, even from those presiding over the government, the Temple City became restive and the outcome could be seen in immense measure on Jammu Bandh.

Did it panic the PDP government?

Obviously, the reply was in the affirmative. Pressure of radicalized groups in Kashmir and political maneouring of the so-called mainstream opposition led the government to behave like a fringe and consequences manifested in the form of appointment of two prosecutors. They may be well meaning, professional and legally sound but the intentions in having them in place raises question mark. Again the government is trying to send out a message that a particular community cannot be trusted in this case. This is the outcome of ‘polluted’ mindset aimed at polarizing the situation. And, the government found out a unique way out to have prosecutors of a particular community appointed and the news leaked out through official sources. Rape of an angel like child is not a game or a match, which will be coordinated by neutral referees. It is a very serious matter, which needs extraordinary handling and not the communal maneouring. This is going to boomerang and further raise the tempers.

The government has played yet another trick with peace loving people of Jammu. Provocation after provocation is going to serve the hidden agenda of ‘someone’, not of the Hindus, Muslims or Sikhs.

The news report goes on stating, “The state police crime branch which probed the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic Muslim Bakerwal community had filed a main charge sheet against seven accused persons and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district earlier this week”.

The government hereby appoint Bhopinder Singh, Chief Prosecuting Officer, Crime Branch, Jammu and Harinder Singh, Chief Prosecuting Officer, Samba as Special Public Prosecutors to conduct the case titles State Vs Sanji Ram and others and another title (involving the juvenile) in the case pending disposal before principal sessions judge/ court of chief judicial magistrate, Kathua, Law Department Secretary Abdul Majid Bhat said in an order issued here on Thursday.

“This was done to ensure speedy conduct and ensure focussed attention to the case,” a senior official said.

J&K Police DGP S P Vaid had written to the government in this regard by recommending two officers as SPPs to conduct the case.

“We wanted two officers to pursue the case from police department as others may take the case casually,” another official said.

Asked whether two Sikh officers were engaged as SPPs to ensure “neutrality” in view of Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case, DGP Vaid said “please do not think on religious lines. It has not been done. Police does not think in terms of Hindu or Muslim or Sikh”.

On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police which formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested eight people including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destruction of evidence.

The Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ) has demanded a CBI probe into the case.