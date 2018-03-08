Kathua rape and murder case; Vested interests trying to sabotage investigations, says women body

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A group of women from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the “politicisation and communalisation” of an eight-year-old girl’s rape and murder in Kathua district.

In a statement, the women alleged that “vested interests” were “trying to sabotage investigations”.

Not just fringe groups, “two senior sitting ministers” from the ruling alliance of the People’s Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are also politicising the crime, the group claimed.

“We feel there is a deliberate attempt to hush up the case by building up a communal narrative around the heinous crime and its investigations,” the women said.

Fourteen women signed the statement, which is meant to lead up to an online signature campaign demanding justice for the child.

Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times, Shehla Rashid Shora, former Vice President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, Nitasha Kaul, author, Nighat Shafi Pandit, Founder-Chairperson of HELP Foundation, Neerja Mattoo, Writer and Educationist (Retd.) College Principal, Pawan Bali, Senior journalist and film-maker, Mandeep Reen, Advocate J&K High Court, Nyla Ali Khan, writer and visiting Professor at the University of Oklahoma, Qurrat ul Ain, educationist and social activist, Mantasha Binti Rashid, scholar and Fulbright Fellow, Marvi Slathia, Research Scholar at JNU, Nusrat Andrabi, educationist and retired college principal, Dr Syeda Afshana, columnist and faculty at MERC, University of Kashmir and Ezabir Ali, women rights activist signatories to the statement.

The statement pointed to reports that said the police had been reluctant to record a missing person’s case, had not followed necessary procedure, including questioning witnesses and collecting evidence, and had harassed the child’s family.

The case, it noted, had shifted from one special investigating team to a second and then to the Crime Branch, but the investigation were not making headway.

“We also call upon the government to ensure that investigations by the Crime Branch are fast tracked and are fair to be followed by a fast track court trial so that justice can be dispensed,” they said.