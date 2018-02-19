Kathua murder case Another SPO arrested

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Another SPO has been taken into custody in Kathua murder case of an eight years old girl who was allegedly kidnapped on January 10 and her body was found on January 17 at Rassana in Kathua district.

A minor local boy and SPO Deepak Khajuria are already under arrest while SPO Surinder Verma has also been taken into custody.

Involvement of a local chemist has also surfaced during the investigations conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch Wing of J&K Police.

According to reports, the accused had held the girl captive for seven days before murdering her in a brutal manner. “The Crime Branch team is conducting the investigations and three accused have been arrested so far,” said Additional DGP Alok Puri.

The Police Headquarters had transferred the case to Crime Branch to probe the brutal murder after local police had stated that it has arrested one 15-year-old boy who, according to them, had confessed to having killed the girl. However, the opposition members had asked in Assembly that how a minor alone could have carried the body to a hiding place after committing the murder.