Kathua minor’s murder SHO suspended after protests rock LA

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered suspension of SHO Hiranagar after persistent demand by the opposition parties to expedite magisterial enquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Rasana area of Kathua.

Massive protests rocked the Legislative Assembly today as the opposition MLAs picked up holes in the initial probe by the police in alleged rape and murder of a minor.

The issue was raised by Congress MLA Usman Majeed and the government was forced to issue a statement that SHO will be suspended till the probe is completed.

An eight-year-old girl was abducted on January 12 from near her home in Rasana. She was allegedly sexually abused before her dead body was recovered in forest area around 3 Kms away from her home.

The government said that a minor has been arrested, who confessed to the crime. However, the opposition members picked up holes in the investigations and questioned how a minor could abduct a girl for a week and that too in centre of a village.

National Conference MLA, Abdul Majeed Larmi, alleged that it was a conspiracy to force out the minority community from the area.

“A magisterial enquiry will be conducted and whosoever will be found guilty will be punished even if they are from police or civil administration,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri, told the House.

The opposition members walked into the well, seeking directions to suspend the SHO and Dy SP concerned for “fair and transparent probe”.

NC’s Mian Altaf and Congress’s G M Saroori wondered as why police did not act for seven days after the girl was abducted even after the family had registered the complaint.

“Send a strong message to police department that such lapses in duty won’t be accepted,” Usman asked the government while opposition members pressed for suspension of the SHO and Dy SP.

It took the government 35 minutes to announce that the SHO will be suspended till the probe is completed. He had already been shifted out, Veeri informed the House.

At around 12:20 PM, PDP minister, Javed Mustafa Mir, told the House: “SHO will be suspended till the probe is completed.” The statement calmed down the House as the opposition had threatened that they won’t allow it to run till the police officer concerned was not placed under suspension.

BJP MLA Kathua Rajiv Jasrotia criticised the Opposition, leading to vociferous protests by the NC and Congress members.

As the opposition continued their protests, Veeri announced suspension of Station House Officer of the concerned police station till further inquiry, leading restoration of the order in the House.