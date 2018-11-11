Kathua has rejected divisive politics: Dr Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday congratulated the people of district Kathua for having set an example for the entire country by rejecting divisive politics and refusing to fall in the trap of social divide motivated by vote bank considerations of Congress, its allies and certain disgruntled elements.

Speaking to media persons soon after his arrival here this afternoon from Madhya Pradesh where he was campaigning for the party, Dr Jitendra congratulated the BJP Karyakartas and the entire district team of Kathua comprising all the MLAs, the party district President, Secretary (Org) and office bearers.

He thanked the people of Kathua for having given BJP a leading role in all the six Municipal bodies in the district.

He said, unfortunately, Kathua had been in the news a few months ago because of an unfortunate incident and a perception was sought to be created by the Congress and its allies as well as some disgruntled elements that BJP will face its waterloo because of Kathua and Hiranagar.

However, contrary to this wishful thinking of opposition parties, the people have given an evidence based rejoinder by electing Municipal Committee in Hiranagar with absolute majority of BJP and making the Municipal Council of Kathua absolutely “Congress Mukt”.

While in Basohli, Billawar and Nagri also the BJP supported candidates have been elected Chairpersons, Dr Jitendra said, significantly in Lakhanpur a Muslim Gujjar backed by BJP has emerged as head of the Municipal Committee and has thus reinforced BJP credentials and commitment for equitable development without any consideration of caste, creed or religion.

Dr Singh said, majority of the population today comprises of youth, who are awakened enough to appreciate a series of path-breaking developmental works accomplished in Kathua district during the last four and half years, including Bio-Tech Park, Keeriya-Gadiyal bridge, Juthana bridge, Medical College, Engineering College, Seed-Processing Plant, Atal Setu Bridge, Highway Village, Passport Office, Dreamland Park, new University Campus, new Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sulabh Toilets and Seema Bhawans along the border, reservation for International Border residents on the same lines as LoC, Express Road corridor from Katra to Delhi via Kathua, Lakhanpur to Doda new National Highway, Chattergala Tunnel, an additional over one dozen new bridges in a short span of time etc.