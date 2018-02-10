Kathua girl’s murder: HC seeks status report

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Alok Aradhe of J&K High Court (HC) Jammu Wing while issuing notices to respondents directed them to file status report in the murder and rape case of Kathua’s minor girl.

The court direction came in a petition filed by the father of the aforesaid girl seeking monitoring of the investigation by the State High Court. The petitioner, viz. father of eight years old girl, also sought direction to the respondents to investigate the aforesaid case fairly.