Kathua district cycling championship concludes

KATHUA: Around 50 young and senior cyclists took part in the one-day district Samba Cycling Championship held under the banner of J&K Cycling Association (JKCA) at Sports Stadium, here on Sunday.

Earlier, the event declared open by Secretary J&K State Services Selection Recruitment Board (JKSSSRB), Ranjeet Singh, who was Chief Guest.

The competition held under the supervision by President of the JKCA, Ravinder Singh and General Secretary, S.S Gill and technically supported by Om Parkash (Associate Secretary), Ravi Salgotra (Treasurer) and executive member, Vikesh Sharma.

The event was also supported and assisted by the District Police Kathua.

The Results: Under-14: Prath Sangra, 1st ; Ocean Andotra, 2nd; Vishav Partap, 3rd. Under-17: Harsh Tomar, 1st; Govind, 2nd and Yuvraj, 3rd. Elite: Govind, 1st; Yuvraj, 2nd; Rithk Verma, 3rd.