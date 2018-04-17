Kathua case: SC seeks J&K Govt’s reply by Apr 27

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide security to the family of the eight-year-old Kathua gangrape and murder victim, their lawyer and a family friend assisting them in prosecuting the case.

The apex court also took note of a plea of the victim’s father seeking transfer of the trial of the case from Kathua, preferably to Chandigarh and sought response of the state government.

During the hearing, the victim’s father expressed satisfaction with the probe so far, conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and opposed the plea for CBI investigation demanded by others.

“Be that as it may, we do not intend to enter into this sphere (transfer of case to CBI) at this stage,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said, while taking note of the submission that the victim’s father was satisfied with the police probe so far.

The bench also took note of the apprehension with regard to the security and asked the state to provide adequate security personnel, in plain clothes to the victim’s family, their counsel and family friend Talib Hussain.

“As an interim measure, it is directed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police to beef up the security and provide adequate security personnel to the family, their and family friend Talid Hussain,” the bench said.

It also sought response of the state government by April 27, the next date of hearing, to the specific prayer that the trial in the case be transferred out of Kathua court to