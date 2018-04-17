Kathua case: Eight lawyers named in FIR

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eight lawyers have been identified and named by the police in its FIR filed last week against a group of advocates who allegedly tried to prevent crime branch sleuths from filing a charge sheet against the accused in the rape and murder of a girl in Kathua district, an official said.

The FIR was lodged against dozens of lawyers on April 10, a day after members of Bar Association, Kathua, (BAK) staged a protest and tried to obstruct the police from filing the charge sheet in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kathua, against seven of the eight accused arrested in connection with the rape and murder case. During investigation, the role of eight lawyers has come to the fore and accordingly their names were included in the FIR, the official said adding the investigation was still ongoing and inclusion of more names cannot be ruled out.