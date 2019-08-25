Kathua Admn to act tough against traffic offences

STATE TIMES NEWS Kathua: Kathua administration has intensified drive against traffic offences by conferring special powers to tehsildars. In a recent order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer, Tehsildars/ Executive Magistrates Ist Class of district Kathua have been enjoined to initiate measures/drives to check traffic offences within their territorial jurisdictions as per powers delegated to them under rule 306 of J&K Motor Vehicles Rules,1991 in addition to MVD, District and Traffic Police. The delegation of powers to Tehsildars will enable better outreach and effective enforcement of Motor Vehicle laws at the remotest locations of the District, the order stated.
