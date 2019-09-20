Kathua Admn proposes shopping centre at heart of town

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Kathua District Administration is mulling a major overhaul in the city by proposing a three storied shopping complex near Mukherjee Chowk, where offices of PDD, Health and other departments were located earlier.

As per the plan, the multi storied building after construction shall be used as income generating asset for Kathua Municipal Council.

District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer on Friday inspected the site and directed AEE, Municipal Council Kathua to prepare a proposal regarding the same depicting entrance, food kiosks, under-ground & ground level parking, round shaped – three storied- shopping complex building with elevator and escalator facilities.

He also said that Urban Development Department will then be asked to prepare a Detail Project Report (DPR) for construction of this modern three storied structure with all modern amenities and parking space.

He further mentioned that the construction of the said structure will be executed under PPP (Public-Private partnership) model.

The proposed structure after completion will become a major attraction for Kathua town as one point stop for shopping and recreation activities, DC said. ACR, Devinder Paul, CEO MC Kathua, Engineers and Naib Tehsildar among others were present on this occasion.