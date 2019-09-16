Kathua Admn launches plastic waste management campaign

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: As part of Prime Minister’s call to action for Plastic Waste Management, during his Independence Day speech, the theme of this year’s Swachhta hi Sewa is Plastic Waste Management.

Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj under the campaign today flagged off a ‘Swachhta Rath’, to spread the message of plastic waste free district, which will cover the length and breadth of Kathua. District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

At the outset, Dr. Langer hailed the participants and urged every stakeholder to participate in this national campaign. He informed that from 11 September to 1 October awareness regarding plastic waste will be generated across the towns and villages. Shramdaan for general swachhata and preparation for collection, disposal of plastic waste will be discussed in this period.

Later, DDC also participated in a Swachhta rally along with Swachhta rath from DC Office complex to Shaheedi Chowk. Enroute, DDC advised the shopkeepers to shun the use of plastic and motivated them to use bags made of cloths and other bio degradable substances.

Two shops, adjacent to BDO Kathua office were tagged for the sale of Handicraft/Handloom products besides bags made of jute and cloth.

A pledge on this occasion was also administered by the ACD to all the participants. ACR, Devinder Paul, DEPO, Aruna Sharma, CEO and EOs of Municipal Committees, BDOs, Dy DEO and students in large number participated in this event.