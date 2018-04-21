Katha processing units of Ch Lal Singh raided, sealed

Share Share 0 Share 0

FIR registered, other units under scanner

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A joint squad of police and forest officials on Friday carried out simultaneous raids in three units, ‘owned’ by former forest minister Choudhary Lal, reportedly dealing with processing of Katha. These units were operating under a well knit nexus with reports of the former minister being a sleeping partner.

Police has registered FIRs in Kathua and Samba after conducting raids and the units have been sealed, police said.

Sources said that after completing legal formalities, the Forest Department has decided to cancel ‘No Objection Certificates’ issued to the three units-Jammu Industries at Phase 2 SIDCO, Samba, Trikuta Katha Industries Govindsar, Kathua and Natural Industries Govindsar Kathua.

Nobody dared to check these factories during the tenure Ch Lal Singh held the portfolio of the Forest Department. Sources informed that after Lal Singh took over the charge as Minister for Forest, he managed NOCs to these three to process Katha, even as no other unit across the State was given permission to process and trade Katha. With processing cost of just Rs 600 per kilogram, the Katha was being sold at Rs 3,000 per kilogram in Punjab and other states.

Ch Lal Singh’s son had earlier set up a Tiles Unit on the State land in Kathua, which was stayed after the villagers filed a case against him.

NOCs and permissions to Lal Singh’s son were granted in contravention of laws and procedures.

Even the State Pollution Control Board had given permission in favour of M/s Ravi Stone Crusher at village Dhanna. Similarly, NOCs were also granted by various departments in favour of M/s Ravi Stone Crusher village Dhanna for setting up the unit producing stone crusher material, hot mix material and cement bricks/blocks/ pavers/tiles were also cancelled on court orders.

In documents, the stone crusher was shown to be set up over 7 Kanals of land while on ground it is spread over 100 Kanals State land, allegedly encroached by Ch Lal Singh’s son.

The then DC Kathua Ramesh Kumar, at present Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, had issued NoC in favour of Lal Singh’s son for running Tiles Factory on State land by violating all the rules. Sources informed that there are number of stone crushers, operating in Kathua district, are owned by Lal Singh and his family members.