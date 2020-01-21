Kashyap Rajput Sabha finalises arrangements for Minister’s visit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir, Kashyap Rajput Sabha, Moti Bazaar, Jammu was held under the chairmanship of Murari Lal Balgotra, President of the Sabha which was called to finalise the programme in connection with welcome Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State Rural Development, GOI on behalf of All J&K Kashyap Rajput Samaj on January 22, 2020 ( Wednesday) at 11:00 AM.

In the meeting the Union Minister shall apprise the people about positive changes that have taken place post abrogation of Art 370 in the J&K State and how peace was restored due to the efforts of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister and Amit Shah Home Minister.

The prominent persons and senior citizen of community will also share problems faced prior to abrogation of Art 370 in J&K with the minister.

Murari Lal Balgotra, President appealed to the community people to attend the programme in large number to make the event successful.

Others who attended the meeting were Jeet Rai,Sr. Vice President. Puran Chand, Vice President Tirath Ram, Dharam Pal, Suresh Kumar, Shub Kumar , Tilak Raj Kashyap, Krishan Lal and. Rajesh Kumar ( Omi ) Secretary and President of Nai Basti Unit KRS, Capt. Girdhari Lal, Prof. B.L. Bhardwaj, Bansi Lal Choudhary, Convener OBC Mahasabha, Mohan Lal Pawar, Ashok Kumar Dogra, Ex. Corporator W.No. 4 , Bodh Raj Dogra, Ravi Kumar Dogra, Amit Kumar, Tara Chand, Ajay Kumar, Narinder Kumar, Vinay Dogra, Ramesh Lal Kashyap, Ram Parsad, Parshotam Kumar Sodi, Vijay Kumar Mehra, Vijay Kumar,Chaman Sanotra, Jagdish Kashyap, Mangat Ram Rtd. DSP.