Kashyap Rajput Sabha felicitates Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

JAMMU: All Jammu and Kashmir Kashyap Rajput Sabha (KRS) on Wednesday organised a function under the chairmanship of Murari Lal Balgotra, President KRS to honour Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister of State for Rural Development here on Wednesday. A number of community members as well as KRS heads from different districts and far off area of J&K UT along with their office bearers and eminent personalities, senior citizens and womenfolk participated in the function.

The participating members apprised the Minister about number of problems being faced in J&K prior to abrogation of Art 370.

“Our community is hopeful that all our demands will be fulfilled in newly carved J&K UT at par with other UTs of India,” said Murari. He also thanked Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Rajesh Gupta Ex-MLA Jammu East and members of the community, who made the programme successful.

Others present on the occasion included Jeet Rai, Gopal Sanotra , Puran Chand, Tirath Ram, Dharam Pal, Suresh Kumar, Shub Kumar, Tilak Raj Kashyap, Krishan Lal, Rajesh Kumar, Capt. Girdhari Lal, Prof. B.L Bhardwaj, Bansi Lal Choudhary, Mohan Lal Pawar, Ashok Kumar Dogra, Bodh Raj Dogra, Ravi Kumar, Amit Kumar, Tara Chand, Ajay Kumar, Narinder Kumar, Vinay Dogra, Ramesh Lal Kashyap, Ram Parsad, Parshotam Kumar Sodi, Vijay Kumar Mehra. Vijay Kumar, Chaman Sanotra, Jagdish Kashyap, Mangat Ram, Ram Gopal, Sain Dass, Bal Krishan, Bishan Dass, Yash Raj, Anil Kumar, Rattan Lal, Bodh Raj, Mulkh Raj, Ramesh Kumar Mehra, Vijay Kumar Mehra, Jung Bahadur and Ashok Sodi.