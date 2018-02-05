Kashmiri students in Pune flag safety concerns with top cop

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Pune: Days after two Kashmiri students were assaulted in Haryana, the Valley students and professionals working in Pune have sought an appointment of a “dedicated nodal police officer” to address their issues.

Around 100 students and professionals, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, met Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla yesterday and expressed concerns regarding their safety in the city.

The interaction was organised by Sarhad, a city-based education institute cum NGO, working on a mission to provide education to the Kashmiri youth and bring them to the mainstream. Over 400 students, including girls, from Jammu and Kashmir are pursuing education in Pune at present.

During the interaction with Shukla, Owais Wani, a post graduation student, said youths like him have no one to contact with except Sarhad founder Sanjay Nahar.

While accepting the plea partially, Shukla said a police inspector or an ACP-rank officer will be designated who will coordinate with students and local police authorities, in case of any tension or incident.

“I cannot bring someone from Kashmir. Whatever we can do, we will definitely do for the Kashmiri youths. You can always message me or coordinate with the designated officer and we will definitely help,” the police commissioner said.

Some students shared their experience and incidents that how they were treated by the police as well as other authorities.