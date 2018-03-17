Kashmiri migrants call on Addl DDC

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A deputation of Kashmiri migrants led by its Chairman / President Er Ramesh Chander Mahajan called on Additional District Development Commissioner (Department of Aadhaar Affairs) in Jammu and apprised of the problems being faced by migrants and submitted a memorandum.

The Kashmiri migrants demanded to organise the enrolment campaign in all J&K Bank Ltd branches nearest to migrant camps and non migrant camps and organise one enrolment campaign camp in migrant camps premises of Jammu region for their enrolments of eligible new persons, correction including addition and alteration and issuance of Aadhaar cards for time being to facilitate the displaced people so as to complete the process for those who have not yet enrolled their names along with residential details in the Aadhaar. They also demanded extension of date of 31st march 2018 a deadline is mandatory for linking of Aadhaar with the various service , welfare scheme and bank account linked with their respective registered account to avoid any inconvenience and hardship faced by displaced Kashmiri people which is a hectic job particularly for children, old age persons and relief holders and pensioners for getting pension without Aadhaar card.

Additional District Development Commissioner ( Department of Aadhaar Affairs ) gave a patient hearing and assured the deputation that their demands will be redressed shortly before the closing date of link of Aadhaar card and enrolment process of cards will be launched in J&K Bank Ltd nearest to migrant camps and non camps and one enrolment campaign in migrant camps premises of Jammu region and also consider the extension of date of deadline which is mandatory for link of Aadhaar card. Er Ramesh Chander Mahajan, Susheel Chopra , Sanjay Kholi, S.K. Chopra, Satish ji, Raj. K. Koul, Sanjay Pandita, S. Sunny Singh , B.S bamiyal, Sunil Khatri, R.K Kapoor, Ajay Nijawan, S. Jagmeet Singh, R.K Suri ,S. Charan Singh , Vinod Khera and Shammi were part of the delegation.