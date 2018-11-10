Kashmiri migrant youth stage protest outside Raj Bhavan

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Scores of Kashmiri migrant Pandit youths on Saturday staged a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan here against the “delay” in releasing the final list of candidates selected under Prime Minister’s Special Employment Package some months back.

The protesters, carrying banners and placards, assembled outside Raj Bhavan and staged the sit-in, seeking intervention of the Governor Satya Pal Malik in releasing the final list of candidates selected under Prime Minister’s Special Employment Package by J&K Services Selection Board (SSB).

The protesters shouted slogans like we want justice and save our future.

“The delay in releasing the list is tantamount to grave injustice with over 1,100 candidates who have passed the examination in April and completed all formalities by July,” claimed Vijay Koul Budgami, one of the protesters.

“We have been running from pillar to post for the last two months to know the reason for the delay but failed, forcing us to stage the sit-in outside the Governor’s house to seek his intervention,” he added.

Over 1600 posts were advertised by the SSB under the PM’s special employment package for Kashmiri migrants in November last year.