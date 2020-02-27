Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha holds meeting, discusses issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A meeting of Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of its President Ramesh Chander Mahajan to discuss various issues and demands of Kashmiri Migrant communities. During the meeting, it was demanded that all stakeholders of Kashmiri Migrant communities must be resettled in valley as per Geo-political aspirations in separate homeland at one place.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said that it is a matter of serious concern that over 7 lakh Hindus were uprooted from their motherland (Kashmir) followed by selective killings of innocent people, genocide and massacre, which forced the community to live refugee life in their own country. “Future of innocent KP community has been spoiled. No successive Government or any other agency understood their pains besides taking concrete steps to redress the same,” he added.

The meeting rejected the return formula and rehabilitation in clusters and composite township policies adopted by previous Governments. All Kashmiri migrant communities are equal stakeholders of Kashmir valley and their ancestors have experience of seven time migration with destructions since 1339 to till date.

It is a sensitive issue and would not be resolved without taking every migrant community into confidence for return and rehabilitation besides involving all stakeholders to achieve an agreeable settlement of rehabilitation.

Others demands highlighted on the occasion included construction of residential houses with periphery of 10 marlas each for migrants families, providing government job to at least one member of each registered migrant family besides providing financial assistance to others for setting up business, providing compensation to all migrant families who suffered huge losses and damages during 30 years of turmoil, renovation of all damaged temples and shrines, restoring all properties and assets of migrants by declaring their sale null and void etc.