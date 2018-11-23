Kashmir youth arrested with 100 grams heroin in Jammu

Jammu: A youth hailing from south Kashmir was arrested with 100 grams of heroin in Jammu on Friday, police said.
He was identified as Nisar Ahmed Gangroo, a resident of Anantnag district, they said.
Gangroo was arrested from Valmiki Chowk after a police party got suspicious about his movements and recovered 100 grams of heroin from his possession after a search, the police said.
A case has been registered in the matter and investigation is underway, they said.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
I’ve never read a script in my career: Sunny Deol
UNICEF appoints Nahid Afrin as ‘Youth Advocate’ for NE
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper