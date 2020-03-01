Kashmir was 100 pc Hindu State: Advisor Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan on Saturday said that Kashmir was a hundred per cent Hindu state, which is reflected by collection at a Museum in Srinagar.

Speaking at India Ideas conclave at Narmada in Gujarat, Khan said that those visiting Srinagar can see for themselves whatever is display in the museum.

“You can see what is there which gives you a clear picture of the ancient Kashmir history,” Farooq Khan said, according to a national news agency.

He said Jammu and Kashmir administration’s primary target is to re-establish Kashmiri Pandits who had to leave Kashmir under the threat of gun.

“First and foremost target for us is that all our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters who had to leave under the threat of a gun, come back with full respect and enjoy their position in Kashmir without any threat or fear.”

Sixth India Ideas Conclave is being organised by India Foundation from February 28 to March 1 on the theme- “New India: Turning to Roots, Rising to Heights.”