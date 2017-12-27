Kashmir Valley in grip of cold wave

Agency

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley continued to reel under intense cold wave as the mercury settled several degrees below freezing point at all weather stations.

Kargil was the coldest recorded place in the state as the minimum temperature there dipped to minus 15.4 degrees Celsius, a plunge of 8.3 degrees compared to previous night, an official of the MET department said.

This was the coldest night recorded in Kargil this winter but the town had witnessed same night temperature on 19 December as well, the official said.

Nearby Leh town recorded a low of minus 12.7 degrees Celsius, down nearly five degrees compared to previous night’s minus 8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Srinagar city had recorded its coldest night yesterday at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius but the residents witnessed some respite last night as the mercury rose to minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius – up from yesterday’s minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius last night, same as previous night, the official said.