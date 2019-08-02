KASHMIR SITUATION?

Kashmir is once again in news. Centre moved 28,000 additional para-military forces and army chief is in Valley for two days. Jammu and Kashmir government issues directives to tourists and Amarnath Yatris to curtail their stay. Army finds improvised explosive device and an American M-24 Sniper rifle on Yatra route. Already there are 10,000 para-military forces are there besides the normal deployment of security forces. State Government has been saying situation is normal and not to heed to the rumours of abrogation of Articles 370 and Article 35A. Political situation comes at a day after National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and party president Omar Abdullah along with party’s MP Hasnain Masoodi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The present India-Pakistan crisis has its origin on February 14 when the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed deployed Adil Ahmad Dar, a Kashmiri terrorists, exploded his RDX-laden SUV on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, killing as many as 40 security men. A terror strike of this scale is rare. A retaliation came on February 26 from the Indian Air Force which targeted a Jaish camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The idea was to send the message that India reserved its right of “hot pursuit” the way America did by attacking Osama bin Laden’s hideout in Abbottabad. Till date India’s stand over Kashmir was as an internal issue and ‘no third party’ mediation is needed. But if one goes by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday made it clear to his American counterpart Mike Pompeo that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan bilaterally, days after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on the vexed issue. Let us understand that neither India nor Pakistan will give up their claims to the respective portions of Kashmir they occupy. However, much of India may say that the entire J&K is an integral part of India but there is hardly any corresponding effort to back up that claim. For the sake of Kashmir, it is most unlikely that Pak would wage a war against India. Given the fact that its Afghan border is vulnerable, particularly in the wake of an imminent US withdrawal, it would look for a safer and cheaper option. Here comes the efficacy of terrorism as a tool of its Kashmir policy.