Kashmir schools, colleges to remain close till Wednesday

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State government has ordered closure of all educational institutions in Kashmir till Wednesday after the firing incident in Shopian district, an official said on Monday.

The state Board of School Education (BOSE) has postponed all the exams scheduled for March 6 and 7.

All the schools and colleges in the valley will remain closed tomorrow and day after as a precautionary measure, an official of the Education Department said.

The schools and colleges, which were to open today after two-month-long winter break, were closed today due to separatists-sponsored strike against the killings. The Kashmir University has suspended all class-work for tomorrow and postponed examinations scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“In view of concerns expressed by students and consequent upon the prevailing circumstances, the class-work at University of Kashmir shall remain suspended on March 6,” a spokesman of the university said.

He said all examinations scheduled to be held on March 6 and 7 have been postponed.

“Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified later,” he added.