Kashmir remembers Vajpayee as PM who looked beyond politics to end Valley’s woes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: With his mantra of ‘Insaniyat, ‘Jamhooriyat’ and ‘Kashmiriyat’, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee endeared himself to the people of Kashmir who finally saw a leader willing to look beyond political calculations in his attempt to solve the vexed problems of the strife-torn valley.

Kashmiris vividly remember Vajpayee as the man, who despite his Jan Sangh past, extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan and offered dialogue to the separatists in a historic speech here in April 2003.

“We are again extending the hand of friendship, but hands should be extended by both sides,” Vajpayee said, the first such initiative by a prime minister of the country in many many years following the eruption of terrorism in the State.

The ‘hand of friendship’ to Pakistan was a complete reversal to the earlier stand of his government of not engaging with Islamabad till cross-border terrorism continued.

At the same rally, Vajpayee extended an olive branch to the separatists saying dialogue was the only way to resolve issues.

The sincerity of the effort immediately elevated Vajpayee’s stature in the eyes of the common Kashmiri, who bore the brunt of decades of violence in the State.

Days later, Vajpayee elaborated on his Srinagar speech in the Lok Sabha. “Issues can be resolved if we move forward guided by the three principles of Insaniyat (Humanity), Jamhooriyat (Democracy) and Kashmiriyat (Kashmiri values),” he said.

The peace overture was all the more a surprise as it came just over two years after the Parliament was attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

Vajpayee had, however, made efforts to foster friendly relations with Pakistan, earlier as well. He travelled to the neighbouring country in the inaugural Delhi-Lahore bus in 1999, the efforts of which were negated by the Kargil intrusion later that year. Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said Vajpayee has become a reference point “in Kashmir and about Kashmir”.

“His electoral loss in 2004 (Lok Sabha polls) is considered a loss for Kashmir and south Asia. He was one PM who bonded with the sentiments of Kashmiris and scripted a new peace agenda for south Asia, establishing in the process the centrality of the sentiment of the people of Kashmir and that Kashmir can be resolved without the use of force and without redrawing borders,” Akhtar said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was a minister of state in the Vajpayee-led government at the Centre, said the passing away of the former PM was a personal loss to him.

“Vajpayee Sahib is no more & I feel a personal sense of loss at his passing. Thank you sir for the opportunities, for the trust you reposed in me, for the opportunities to travel with you & to learn from you. You will be greatly missed,” Abdullah tweeted. Not just politicians, even the man of the street in Kashmir is full of admiration for the former prime minister.

Often Vajpayee’s out of the box thinking surprised even the Pakistani establishment.

Reacting to his unexpected ‘hand of friendship’, the then Pakistan Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri said he was hopeful that there will be no “clarification” from India or even from Vajpayee on the statement.

Kasuri had said he was “thrilled” over the development and termed Vajpayee’s statement as a positive movement forward in India-Pakistan relations.

Such was Vajpayee’s charm that he draws praise even from the separatists.

“I am sad to hear about the demise of A B Vajpayee ji. Atalji was indeed a rare Indian leader who had the humaneness to seek the resolution of the festering Kashmir dispute in the wide ambit of humanity and not within the confines of a constitution,” chairman of moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.

He said the former Prime Minister made sincere efforts to walk his talk when he initiated talks with the Hurriyat Conference.

Former Hurriyat chairman Professor Abdul Gani Bhat said Vajpayee was “a great man” in many ways.

Bhat said Vajpayee’s efforts to improve relations with Pakistan and settle the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir will go down in the annals of history as an effort to build a stable, prosperous and peaceful south Asia.

“Now is the time, while paying tributes to the great man, for the leadership of the sub-continent to follow his vision of a peaceful region. Initiate a dialogue and resolve all disputes including the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir in the interests of peace, prosperity and development,” he said.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said Vajpayee had tried to reach to the people of Kashmir by initiating important initiatives which helped in creating hope.

“Opening of dialogue with stake holders including Pakistan and other dissenting voices were meaningful steps,” Tarigami said.

National Conference President and Member Parliament for Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Dr Farooq Abdullah paid glowing tributes to the departed leader and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Highlighting Late Vajpayee’s exemplary contributions in serving the people of the country Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “In his demise, country has lost not only an exemplary politician but a visionary too. His golden words on Kashmir would be remembered for all times to come.”

Calling Late Vajpayee’s political career nothing less than a template for others to follow and imbibe Dr Farooq said, “He will be remembered not only for his clear political thought but also the way he engineered out of the box initiatives on Kashmir. He still remains as one of the few politicians who has a huge fan following in Kashmir.”

While paying homage to departed leader, the NC Vice President termed former PMs death ‘a personal loss’. “Late Vajpayee ji was a gentleman par excellence. His path breaking initiatives to resolve Kashmir conundrum is something that needs no explanation. His statesmanship was legendary and unparalleled in modern times,” Mr Omar said.

The NC Vice President extended deepest condolences to his family and prayed for peace to departed leader.

Both Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdulaah had earlier visited the ailing leader at AIIMS, New Delhi.

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana expressed grief over the passing away of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, describing him as great visionary, a respectable statesman, a leader of wisdom and compassion and an ace orator, who has inspired generations.

“Nation will always remember Atalji as an outstanding parliamentarian, who left Lok Sabha spell bound with his great skill of oratory, wit, humour, statesmanship and admirable political sagacity”, Rana said in his condolence message, adding that the country has become poorer with the passing away of a leader, respected across the political spectrum, who dominated Indian political scene for over six decades.

Rana said the demise of Atalji has created a vacuum, which is difficult to fill and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. He said the entire nation shares this great loss and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Advocate Ravinder Raina, President All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference, expressed his deep condolences on the passing away of the former Prime Minister.

Terming it a great loss to Indian masses, he said that in passing away of Vajpayee, India has lost a true nationalist and a great visionary, who always put India first and redefined the Indian political setup and was even respected by his political opponents.

Recalling Atal’s association with Kashmiri Pandits, Advocate Raina said that the community has lost a revered Margdarshak.

In an emergency meeting the Executive Body of ASKPC, Vajpayee’s Nirvan was condoled and two minutes silence observed and religious hymns were recited for the departed soul.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu & Kashmir mourned over the loss of life of former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Expressing deep condolences, BJP State President Ravinder Raina, termed this as big loss to the Nation.

The ‘Bharat Mata’ has lost a great son, who served the motherland with great patriotic zeal and dedication. He said that the life of Atal ji was full of struggle and he fought all struggles with mighty will power.

The J&K BJP will hold ‘Sharadhanjali Sabha’ in the memory of extraordinary patriarch, Atal ji, on Friday, the 17th of August 2018 at 6:00 PM at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, an official hand-out said.

It was also informed, that the BJP State President Ravinder Raina will attend the last rituals and cremation rights at New Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has deeply condoled demise of former Prime Minister who breathed his last today evening.

In a condolence message, President JKPCC Ghulam Ahmed Mir has expressed deep shock and grief over the sad demise of Vajpayee and said that he commanded respect amongst all sections of the society cutting across parties and ideologies. The nation has lost a great Parliamentarian and a veteran leader, he said.

He prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family members, relatives and friends on behalf of the entire rank and file of the party.

National Panthers Party expressed grief over the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee who led the nation as Prime Minister of India.

Prof Bhim Singh while expressing his grief recollected his interaction with Atal Bihari Vajpayee at several times in different situations in India and abroad. He joined the Indian delegation to the United Nations International Conference at Vienna where Indian delegation led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Indian Social Organisation, President Romesh Sharma expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister. Paying tribute to the former Prime Minister, Sharma prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

Vice Chairman of All J&K Kissan Union, Dr. Yash Paul Sharma also mourned the demise of former Prime Minister of India. He expressed grief and shock over the demise of Vajpayee said that it has created a gap which will remain un-fill.

Shri Ram Sena, State President Rajiv Mahajan expressed grief over the sad demise of former Prime Minister.

Mahajan, in his condolence message, said that he was one of the few statesman who brought dignity and esteem to politics.

All J&K Youth Federation (AJKYF) mourned sad demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Nakul Sharma, Spokesperson, AJKYF stated that India has lost another dignity of the nation who was Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna Awardee also.

Among those who also paid condolences include Arjun Sharma, Amit Sharma, Fazal-ul-Haq Choudhary, Sahil Jamwal, Akshay Raina, Shatmanyu Sharma, Satyam Sethi, Deepanshu Kumar, Sanjay Sandhu, Sourabh Dogra, S.S Khajuria, Haroon Rashid, Ankit Sharma and Danish Gupta.