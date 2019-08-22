Kashmir Rail project: Div Com asks Reasi, Ramban DCs to resolve land cases

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday directed Deputy Commissioner Reasi and Ramban to expedite land acquisition cases of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) Project.

The Div Com was reviewing the progress on land acquisition here at a meeting attended by Chief Engineer Northern Railway (USBRL),Sandeep Gupta, Deputy Chief Engineers, Banihal, Reasi and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioner Ramban and Reasi along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

A threadbare discussion was held on various land issues related to the project. The Div Com sought details of land acquisition cases, shifting of utilities and disbursement of compensation in the twin districts.

The DC Reasi and Ramban informed about the progress on each case, status of tree felling and other issues.

They informed that the concerned district administration is conducting regular meetings with Railway authorities and resolving the impending issues.

It was further informed that in most of the cases draft awards, final awards have been issued and disbursement of compensation amount to land owners is in progress.

The Div Com asked the DCs to resolve the land acquisition cases, issuance of awards and disbursement of compensation to the beneficiaries and other bottlenecks for early completion of this prestigious project.

Later, in an another meeting, the Div Com discussed action taken report on the directions issued by Principal Secretary Finance.

Director Tourism, Engineers of PWD besides senior functionaries of JDA attended the meeting.