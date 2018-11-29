Kashmir political parties used J&K Bank for their personal gains: Shiv Sena

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Shiv Sena unit, J&K, criticised the J&K Bank authorities for not maintaining transparency in various selection lists.

On the directions of Shiv Sena State President, Dimpy Kohli, a press conference was held here on Thursday in which Raj Singh, State Secretary Shiv Sena J&K unit accompanied by Raju Salaria, President Shiv Sena unit Vijaypur said that the Governor has taken appreciable decision for the welfare of people of the State.

Pertinent to mention that the State Administrative Council (SAC) approved the proposal for treating the J-K Bank Limited as a PSU, bringing it under the purview of the Right to Information Act, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner guidelines and the State Legislature.

Singh said that the decision is not only in the public interest but also progressive as well and would have a positive impact on the governance of the State owned bank. It would bring the bank under the scrutiny of the legislature, which is very essential in a democracy, he added. He urged upon the Governor to make a mechanism so that the aspirants should know the recruitment process in a transparent manner. Singh said those who have benefitted from the bank are opposing the decision of the SAC. He appealed to the Governor not to give into the pressure being built by certain vested interests in the larger interest of the State. He also appealed to the Governor to order probe into the backdoor appointments made under the previous regime.

Flaying the Kashmir based parties for their rattle created against the declaration of J&K Bank as PSU and its inclusion under RTI Act purview, Singh said that these parties had used the J&K Bank as their personal fiefdom for years.

Singh said that thousands of appointment had been made under the tenure of BJP-PDP regime leading aside the deserving youth of the State. He appealed to the Governor not to spare such elements which are playing with the future of the youth and indulge in the corrupt practices.