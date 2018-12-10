Kashmir mainstream politicians more dangerous than separatists: Dr Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the so-called mainstream politicians of Kashmir are more dangerous than separatist leaders, because the stand of separatists is relatively predictable but the stand of so – called mainstream politicians is absolutely unpredictable and subject to variations depending upon the political expediency of the situation.

Addressing a seminar on the eve of Human Rights Day at BJP Headquarters, Mukherjee Bhawan, here on Sunday, Dr Jitendra Singh alleged that while separatists are separatists only by convenience and not by conviction, the so – called mainstream leaders alternately turn separatists or main-streamers by convenience.

Coming down heavily on what he described as ‘selective’ condemnation of human rights violation, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Kashmir-centric political parties are quick to point an accusing finger at a security person even on the basis of unsubstantiated charges because they know, there will be no risk of retaliation, since the soldier is bound to follow a certain discipline. But the same protagonists of human rights neither have the courage nor the conviction to call a terrorist a terrorist, he said.

Describing terrorism- ridden Kashmir as a fertile ground for cultivating false intellectual pretensions, Dr Jitendra Singh said, much harm has been done by such “intellectual terrorism” which supplements the nexus of terrorists and their perpetrators.

Referring to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s mysterious death as the first major human rights violation in the State after independence, Dr Jitendra Singh accused the Congress Party and the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of not responding to the request by Mukherjee’s mother and by Praja Parishad to institute an impartial inquiry. He also referred to human rights violation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, different categories of Pak refugees and those prosecuted for peaceful protests during the Amarnath agitation.

While fair condemnation of human rights has a place in democracy, Dr Jitendra Singh cautioned, there can be no room for politicisation of human rights at the cost of nation’s integrity and sovereignty.