Kashmir ‘mainstream’ leaders scared of mentioning Hurriyat, separatists: Dr Jitendra

REASI: In a scathing attack on Kashmir mainstream leaders, Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said that these leaders are scared of mentioning separatist Hurriyat Conference even indirectly, but always ready to criticise nationalist BJP on every available platform.

On sidelines of a function on PM-KISAN yojana here, while speaking to media persons, Dr Jitendra Singh said that it is an interesting paradox that National Conference (NC), PDP and Kashmir-based Congress leaders miss no opportunity to denounce BJP, whether issuing a press statement or giving a TV byte or participating in a TV discussion, but the same leaders do not utter a single word of condemnation or criticism against Hurriyat leaders, with proven cases of Hawala transactions, instigation of terrorism and anti-Indian activities. There can be no greater betrayal of lack of courage and conviction on part of these so called mainstream Kashmir leaders than the fact that they choose BJP as a soft-target for political attack but are always kind and apologetic while referring Hurriyat leaders, with NIA cases and other high-level investigations going on against them, based on sedition charges and links with Pakistan, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, earlier these so-called mainstream Kashmir leaders were following the practice of selective condemnation of terrorism by targeting security forces but never mentioning terrorists, but now, of late, they have also started the practice of selective political criticism by cleverly avoiding any reference to separatist leaders or Hurriyat. Even on their Twitter handles, these so-called mainstream leaders take potshots at everybody else but sheepishly avoid making any mention of Hurriyat or separatists or even Pakistan, he said.

Even after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, Dr Jitendra Singh alleged, the vague condemnation by the so-called mainstream Kashmir leaders was made purely to go on record, but the phrases used were ambiguous, generalised and philosophical, without mentioning Pakistan or Hurriyat.

Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed progress of preparing lists of potential beneficiaries of PM-KISAN yojana, which is likely to be officially launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on February 24, 2019. He expressed satisfaction that nearly 25,000 farmers had already been registered in the district and process of registration of remaining farmers was going on at a fast pace.

In his interaction with farmers, Sarpanchs and Panchs, Dr Jitendra Singh said that it is the most unique scheme in the world, introduced through the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. This is quite different from the loan-waiver programmes for farmers announced by the previous Governments, simply with an eye on electoral gains. Through this scheme, he informed, every medium or low-strata farmer will get an amount of Rs 6,000 every year which, besides offering a financial help, will also provide him a sense of dignity and self-esteem.

Advisor to the Governor, Skandan Krishnan and former Minister, Ajay Nanda also spoke on the occasion.