Kashmir Maharaja FC wins in Premier Division

Annual League Football Tournament

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Kashmir Maharaja Football Club on Thursday made it a solitary goal win against departmental side of Food and Supplies XI in the Premier Division group of the ongoing Annual League Football Tournament, organised by District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar at different venues of Srinagar.

The high voltage match started with on an aggressive note. Both the sides put in lot of efforts for the first lead. However, it was Maharaja FC, who dominated the show and made certain attempts at the F&S XI goal but all of them successfully foiled by alert guard at the net, Tanveer Ahmad.

The second half again saw ups and downs both teams consolidating their defence to prevent each other from scoring. It was in the 60th minute that Zameem Ahmad of Maharaja FC made an excellent shot on the opponent goalpost, but the goalkeeper rebound paid a penalty for them and the ball rolled in the net.

In the meantime, a Super Division played won by Syed Tajuddin FC , who beat Fortview FC 3:2.

Meanwhile, three matches of Senior and Junior Division were also played at Polo Ground West. In the first match, Bemina FC defeated Hasanabad FC 2-0. In other scheduled matches, Green Valley FC defeated Rangrath Warriors FC 3-0 and Qamarwari FC outplayed Young Mohamadan FC Rainawari 4-0.