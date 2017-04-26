Kashmir is like living in ‘stone age’ without internet: Azad

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that suspension of the internet services was no solution to the Kashmir issue.
“Kashmir is one of the prominent tourist destinations and by snapping the internet services, it seems like living in the ‘stone age’,” Azad told the media persons during his visit to Doda district.
The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also lashed out at the Centre and the PDP-BJP Government in the State for ‘mishandling’ Kashmir situation. “Both PDP-BJP and Centre are responsible for the prevailing Kashmir situation,” he asserted.
He said that the solution to the Kashmir issue lies in talking to all the stakeholders. “Centre and the State Government have failed to control the situation,” he said.
For once a muslim leader like gulam nabi azad is speaking the truth.Yes, kashmir life like what was is medieval times, stone age, befitting the muslims, their mind set,with their culture of stone throwing,wife beating, beating non muslims,not working hard,living like tribals with lots of wives,yes gulam what else you can ask for, living a life of your dream like arabs in their desert
I struggled with borderline dementia: Charlie Sheen
I want to play my age on screen: Suniel Shetty
You will never be forgotten, Nirbhaya: Priyanka Chopra
Salma Hayek suffers from stage fright
Kangana set to direct a comedy film
© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper