Kashmir is like living in ‘stone age’ without internet: Azad

JAMMU: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that suspension of the internet services was no solution to the Kashmir issue.

“Kashmir is one of the prominent tourist destinations and by snapping the internet services, it seems like living in the ‘stone age’,” Azad told the media persons during his visit to Doda district.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also lashed out at the Centre and the PDP-BJP Government in the State for ‘mishandling’ Kashmir situation. “Both PDP-BJP and Centre are responsible for the prevailing Kashmir situation,” he asserted.

He said that the solution to the Kashmir issue lies in talking to all the stakeholders. “Centre and the State Government have failed to control the situation,” he said.