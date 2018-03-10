Kashmir incomplete without KPs: Farooq

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Reaching out to Kashmiri Pandits, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said they are an integral part of the state.

“The state is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and one day, they will come back to their real home,” National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah said.

He had made a similar statement in the past too, however, he opposed the idea of creating a separate homeland for them in the Valley . “Let me tell you that they have to return to Kashmir. Kashmir is incomplete till they return. They are part of this state and we will bring them back. I do not accept this homeland (for Pandits). They have to live with Muslims here and Muslims will protect them,” he had said last year.

His party has passed resolutions on several issues, including one on the return of Kashmiri Pandits. “The tragic exodus of our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters is a dark chapter in the history of J&K and remains a source of pain and agony for every conscientious citizen of the state,” he had said adding that their dignified return and rehabilitation remains unfulfilled.

“While the stakeholders might differ on the features of the return and rehabilitation initiative, there is overwhelming unanimity over the need to take all possible steps to facilitate their return with utmost honour and dignity,” the resolution read.