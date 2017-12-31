Kashmir envoy’s initiatives bringing optimism, peace

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: Ever since the interlocution started, many out of turn things unfolded in Kashmir which include Delhi’s out of blue gestures-allotment of 800 MW additional power, general amnesty to first time stone pelters, making ex-gratia of police men at par with central forces and the much need Confidence Building Measure (CBM) of releasing political prisoners.

New Delhi, seemingly, creating a peaceful atmosphere as releasing separatist leaders has been the main demand of Hurriyat camp, and after the Delhi’s envoy to Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, intervened and examined the situation in Kashmir during his three visits, radical separatist women leader Asiya Andrabi and her aide Fehmeda have walked home.

Another, former top terrorist, Mushtaq ul Islam, who once led the Hizbullah, after surrender and later formed Muslim League, a separatist party after terrorism was over in Kashmir was released on December 25, after nine months of detention.

Mainstream opposition parties like National Conference, Congress and many political leaders and separatists like Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and former terrorist Yasin Malik have been demanding seriousness from New Delhi and the Kashmir envoy seems to be proving himself right.

Interestingly, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti has been repeatedly saying a conducive atmosphere was need of the hour for Kashmir resolution. Seemingly, first NIA and now the Special Representative have been succeeded to make the ground favourable in Kashmir for talks.

The ere calm prevailing in Kashmir in the wake of NIA raids coupled with arrest of over a dozen of Hurriyat leaders has raised a serious question that whether Hurriyat is using Pakistan funds to fuel street protests in Kashmir.

The security agencies in Kashmir are feeling relieved over the situation viz. all time low stone pelting, a sudden fall in protests at encounter sites and peaceful atmosphere in the restive south Kashmir districts.

However, according to the sources in MHA, after Kashmir envoy visited Valley in winter season and met hundreds of delegations, the main demand he noticed was shortage of electricity. “Accordingly, after Dineshwar Sharma’s recommendations, Government of India decided to allocate an additional almost 800 Megawatts of power supply for Jammu and Kashmir,” the source added.

Notably, New Delhi has given Dineshwar Sharma, full authority, who is on his third visit to Kashmir. On his first visit, he visited Srinagar, then south Kashmir and now he is visiting North Kashmir, with the number of delegations he met touching 1000. He heard all the grievances including mis-governance, alienation, employment and development, and many more.

Pertinently, in a significant development, after a long delay and restive atmosphere, Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from February 15, 2018 on which Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed hope that the people of the State would choose ballots over bullets.

Not only the Special Representative and NIA tried to bring conducive atmosphere in Kashmir region but also a big ray of hope has been generated among the youth as according to sources in MHA, after Sharma’s suggestion, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has announced launch of the Centre’s amnesty for first-time “offenders of stone pelting”, a move that could see police drop charges against an estimated 4,500 people.