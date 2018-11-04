Kashmir cut-off due to heavy snowfall, air link snapped

Share Share 0 Share 0

120 rescued on Mughal Road, 165 at Jawahar Tunnel

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Surface and air links between the Kashmir Valley and rest of the country were snapped due to heavy snowfall here, officials said.

The season’s first snowfall in Srinagar began on Saturday afternoon and several inches of snow had accumulated in the city.

An official of the MeT Department said this was first time since 2009 that Srinagar city witnessed snowfall in November.

“So rare is the occurrence that in the last two decades, it was only the fourth time that it has snowed in Srinagar in November with 2008 and 2004 being the earlier instances,” he said. Reports of heavy snowfall were received from other district headquarters and major towns of the Valley as well, officials said, adding that it continued to snow in the higher reaches of Kashmir for the second day, triggering avalanches at some places.

“Avalanches were triggered in some parts of Gurez in Bandipora district, Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the roads, wherever necessary at the earliest,” they said.

A spokesman of the Traffic Department said the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the arterial road connecting the valley with rest of the country, has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

Air traffic to and fro Srinagar international airport was also stopped due to snowfall with several late afternoon and evening flights cancelled, the officials said.

The snowfall has set in cold wave like conditions in the Valley as electricity supply in many areas was snapped as a precautionary measure, they said, adding that dewatering pumps were made operational in the city to avoid waterlogging.

The snowfall has considerably brought down the maximum temperature in Kashmir. All weather stations across the valley on Friday witnessed a drop of around 10 degrees Celsius from the normal day temperatures for this time of the year.

The weatherman has forecast more downpour over the next 24 hours but predicted a dry period of two to three weeks from November 5.

Meanwhile, over 120 persons, mostly truckers, were rescued from Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal Road, which recorded the season’s first heavy snowfall over the past couple of days, a senior traffic police officer said.

Some of the rescued people, including an aged woman, were sick and shifted to hospital, but none of them is serious, Deputy Superintendent of Police, traffic, Mohammad Rafiq said.

Over three feet of snow had accumulated in the high altitude Peer Ki Gali stretch of the road, connecting the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu with south Kashmir Shopian.

“A joint rescue operation was launched last evening after it was reported that over 70 vehicles, mostly trucks, were left stranded on both sides due to the heavy snowfall and subsequently over 120 persons were rescued and shifted safely to Surankote,” Rafiq, who led the rescue operation, said.

The officer said a 60-year-old woman, who had fallen sick, was shifted to Shopian along with two of her sons and a seven-year-old grandson.

The rescue operation continued till 3:00 AM Saturday and the rescued people, mostly truckers and their helpers, were initially brought to an Army camp at Pasana, where they were provided food.

Some of them were sick and accordingly shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

He said snowfall was continuing in Peer Ki Gali and once there is improvement in the weather, a snow clearance operation would be launched.

The Mughal road usually remains closed for winter owing to heavy snowfall in Peer Ki Gali area.

According to earlier reports, overnight rains triggered the landslides at several places between Digdoll and Ramsoo blocking the highway.

However, an official said the road clearance operation was launched immediately and the highway was made traffic worthy at around 9.30 AM, he said, adding that only Jammu-bound passenger vehicles were allowed to move on the highway due to traffic restrictions.

The traffic on the highway plies alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar since early last month to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles.

Director State Meteorological department, Sonam Lotus, forecast dry weather for two to three weeks from November 5.

He said the inclement weather is likely to persist till the next 24 hours before significant improvement from tomorrow.

Moderate to heavy snow was reported on higher reaches over the past couple of days, he said.

Police on Saturday rescued 165 passengers stranded near the Jawahar tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which was closed due to heavy snowfall.

An official said the rescue operation was still underway.

“Hundreds of stranded passengers have been rescued from Jawahar tunnel in Qazigund and moved to safer places,” he said.

The arterial Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed on Saturday afternoon following heavy snowfall across the Kashmir valley.