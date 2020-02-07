Kashmir continues to reel under sub-zero temperatures

State Times News

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

Mercury in Pahalgam, the south Kashmir resort that serves as the base camp for annual Amaranth Yatra, dropped to minus 7.4 degrees Celsius from 9.3 degrees Celsius a night earlier, the official said.

Srinagar city also recorded sub-zero temperature last night as the mercury settled at minus 3.2 degrees against minus 3.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara (minus 4.2 degrees Celsius) had Kokernag (minus 2.8 degrees Celsius), he added.