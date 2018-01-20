Kashmir-centric Pak apologists owe explanation to nation: Dr Jitendra

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: In a hard hitting rejoinder to statements made by some opposition leaders, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Kashmir-centric Pak apologists owe an explanation to the nation and that there can be no pardon for them when they continue to shamelessly speak on behalf of Pakistan even on the day when heavy civilian casualties have been inflicted on the borders by unprovoked Pak firing.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who soon after his arrival from the union capital, went straight to GMC Hospital Jammu and thereafter to Hiranagar Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured, was responding to queries from media persons about the statements made by certain National Conference and Congress leaders. He said, any political leader, however, highly- placed he may think of himself, does not enjoy the prerogative of giving instructions to the Ministry of External Affairs or the Govt of India about how to deal with Pakistan particularly when he is not privy to latest intelligence and confidential inputs available with the Government agencies.

It is high time, Dr Jitendra Singh said, these self-righteous leaders should stop playing convenient politics of appeasement. This is the same bunch of leaders, he alleged, who post a Tweet or give a TV byte even on subjects not even remotely connected with them, but they neither have the courage nor conviction to post a single Tweet of condolence when security persons get killed in their own constituency.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the morale of the people living in border area is very high and for the first time in several decades, they are witnessing a befitting retaliatory response from the Indian side by Indian Military and Para-Military forces.

Meanwhile, at the initiative of Dr Jitendra Singh, a team of Bio-technology experts, led by eminent Scientist and Union Secretary, Department of Bio-Technology, Dr Vijay Raghavan today visited the site of upcoming Bio-tech Park at Gaati, Kathua and took appraisal of the ongoing work.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the upcoming Bio-tech park at Kathua will be a game-changer, both from the point of view of revenue generation as well as job creation.