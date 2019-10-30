KAS probationers visit Kathua, interact with District Admn

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: To know about the field functioning, a group of 25 Kashmir Administrative Services Probationers undergoing training at Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA), today visited Kathua and interacted with the district administration during an interactive session held under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, O P Bhagat.

The group was accompanied by the Co-ordinator, J&K IMPA, Shadi Lal.

While addressing the officers, the DDC said that the Government and people of the state have high expectations from them as they are the future administrators and planners. “Such exposure visits would certainly help them to know deeply about the functioning of the administration”, he added. He gave a detailed account of the developmental activities being carried out in the district under various sectors like roads, health, education, industries and employment. He also shared with them experiences of his services at various positions.

DDC said planning and implementations should be done keeping in view the ground situation of the area. He said development as per the expectations and aspirations of people are important for concrete and sustainable development. He asked them to work with devotion, dedication and professionalism for the uplift of the poor people in the state.

Probationers also raised their queries which were replied by the officers.

Later, the Probationers visited the Chenab Textile Mills to have firsthand account of industrial management. They interacted with the management of the CTM and enquired about various management processes.

Additional Development Commissioner, Ghanshyam Singh, ACR, Devinder Paul, Tehsildar Kathua, Kapil Kant Khajuria besides various other District and Sectoral officers were present on the occasion.