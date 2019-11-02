KAS probationers visit historic Krimchi temple

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A group of 22 Jammu Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) probationers 2016 undergoing training at J&K Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA), Jammu today visited Udhampur and interacted with senior officers of the district.

The group was accompanied by Coordinator JKIMPARD Shadi Lal.

Later, the Probationers visited historical Krimchi temples where they interacted with expert staff of Archaeological Survey of India and gathered information about the ancient temple situated in the area.

Later, Probationers visited BDO Office and interacted with Block Development Officer, Udhampur who apprised them of working of Rural Development Department and briefed them about various developmental projects.

During interactive session, he also shared his professional experience with them and briefed them that effective decision making is important in services including clear thought of action and advised them to work honestly and diligently for the weaker section of the society.