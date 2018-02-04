KAS Officers condole demise of Qadri’s sister-in-law

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services Officers Association on Saturday condoled the demise of sister -in -law of Manzoor Ahmed Qadri Director Planning and Marketing, Horticulture Department.
A condolence meeting chaired by President Tassaduq Hussain Mir was convened in which participants expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
