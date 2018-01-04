KAS officer transferred, another promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday transferred one KAS officer and promoted another.

According to GAD order, Krishan Lal, KAS, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

The order read, “One post from the overall cadre strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service at the level of Selection Grade of KAS, has been transferred to the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K for purpose of drawal of salary of the officer, till the officer remains posted there.”

In another order, Mir Tariq Ali, KAS, Director, Sericulture, J&K has been promoted to the Super Time Scale of KAS in the Pay Band of Rs. 37,400-67,000 with Grade Pay of Rs. 10,000 with effect from October 1, 2017.