KAS officer transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Tilak Raj
Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Kathua)
headquartered at Lakhanpur has been transferred and posted as Additional
Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol and Civil Aviation Departments. The order
in this regard was issued on Thursday by Charandeep Singh, Additional
Secretary, General Administration Department.
